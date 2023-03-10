St. Patrick’s Day events: Road closures to impact Charlotte traffic

By Matthew Chandler
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are a lot of St. Patrick’s Day-related events happening in Uptown Charlotte this weekend.

WBTV News wants to make sure you have the most up-to-date information on all events and road closures. 🍀

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted all expected road closures on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of events and times.

What’s happening?

🍀 ST. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL

Roads impacted:

TRYON ST. BETWEEN BROOKLYN VILLAGE AND E. 3RD ST.

1ST ST. BETWEEN CHURCH ST. AND TRYON ST.

E. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD. BETWEEN CHURCH ST. AND COLLEGE ST. (10A - 2P)

Timeframe: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

🍀 ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

▶️ VIDEO: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns!

Roads impacted:

TRYON ST. BETWEEN 3RD ST. AND 11TH ST.

4TH ST. BETWEEN CHURCH ST. AND COLLEGE ST.

TRADE ST. BETWEEN CHURCH ST. AND COLLEGE ST.

5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, AND 10TH STREETS BETWEEN CHURCH ST. AND COLLEGE ST.

Timeframe: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

⚽️ CHARLOTTE FC FACING ATLANTA

Roads impacted:

S. MINT ST. BETWEEN W. MOREHEAD ST. AND E. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD.

S. GRAHAM ST. BETWEEN MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD. AND S. CHURCH ST.

Timeframe: 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM

🏀 CHARLOTTE HORNETS FACING UTAH JAZZ

Roads impacted:

EXPECT TRAFFIC AROUND SPECTRUM CENTER

