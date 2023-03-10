Police searching for man accused of robbing Statesville bank

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to identify a man accused of robbing a bank in Statesville on Friday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the robbery happened at the Bank of America located on East Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Police said a man entered the bank and indicated that he had a gun and demanded money.

Officials said that he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage captured the man wearing a tan or gray polo shirt with a black undershirt and dark-colored pants. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

He is believed to be approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and may between the ages of 30-40.

Police believe he drove away from the bank in a 2010-2018 dark blue Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery in general is asked to call the Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.