PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Help needed locating man last seen at Charlotte apartment

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Gregory Thomas Steckbeck was last seen on Thursday, March 9.
Gregory Thomas Steckbeck was last seen on Thursday, March 9.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Charlotte man who was last seen on Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Gregory Thomas Steckbeck, 24, was last seen at his apartment on Hawthorne Lane in Charlotte on March 9.

Officers said that Steckbeck’s family and friends are concerned for his safety. He is known to frequent parkways and overlooks in Boone; the Watauga Mitchell, and Avery county areas; and the Roan Mountain, Tenn. area.

He could possibly be wearing a khaki jacket along with gray Dr. Marten boots, according to the CMPD.

Steckbeck is believed to be driving a gold 2010 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate No. ZTB-8269.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Watch live WBTV coverage throughout the day here and on the WBTV News app:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Alison Thomas was found in Jackson County, authorities say.
Missing Union County woman found dead in Jackson County, deputies say
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
CATS Chief Operating Officer was placed on administrative leave without pay this week.
Charlotte’s second-ranking transit official placed on leave without pay
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Aerial shot of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's new south Charlotte home.
Panthers coach Frank Reich buys $3.45 million Foxcroft home

Latest News

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges
Parade, bar crawl: Road closures ahead of weekend events in Charlotte
St. Patrick’s Day events: Road closures to impact Charlotte traffic
Parade, bar crawl: Road closures ahead of weekend events in Charlotte
Parade, bar crawl: Road closures ahead of weekend events in Charlotte
14-year-old Kamonie Teasley was last seen running from school on January 18, 2023, on...
CMPD: Help needed locating 14-year-old missing since January