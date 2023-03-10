Police: Help needed locating man last seen at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Charlotte man who was last seen on Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Gregory Thomas Steckbeck, 24, was last seen at his apartment on Hawthorne Lane in Charlotte on March 9.

Officers said that Steckbeck’s family and friends are concerned for his safety. He is known to frequent parkways and overlooks in Boone; the Watauga Mitchell, and Avery county areas; and the Roan Mountain, Tenn. area.

He could possibly be wearing a khaki jacket along with gray Dr. Marten boots, according to the CMPD.

Steckbeck is believed to be driving a gold 2010 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate No. ZTB-8269.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

