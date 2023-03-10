PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Alison Thomas was found in Jackson County, authorities say.
Missing Union County woman found dead in Jackson County, deputies say
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
Aerial shot of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's new south Charlotte home.
Panthers coach Frank Reich buys $3.45 million Foxcroft home
CATS Chief Operating Officer was placed on administrative leave without pay this week.
Charlotte’s second-ranking transit official placed on leave without pay

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
14-year-old Kamonie Teasley was last seen running from school on January 18, 2023, on...
CMPD: Help needed locating 14-year-old missing since January
FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former...
Judge lets ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into Trump rape trial
Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines what the U.S. could do to better prepare for the next pandemic.
Fauci: Nation is 'partially ready' for next pandemic