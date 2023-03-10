First Alert Weather Days: Rain for Friday morning commute; chilly, wet on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as rain will impact your Friday morning commute.

If you’re not running into rain on the way to work or to take the kids to school, chances are you will be driving on wet roads.

It’s not a complete washout, though. By 12 p.m., the clouds will still be around, but the rain will begin tapering down. There’s a chance we even get some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.

We’ll dry out for the first half of the weekend before our next First Alert Weather Day on Sunday when it’ll be chilly and rainy.

