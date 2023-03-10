PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Help needed locating 14-year-old missing since January

14-year-old Kamonie Teasley was last seen running from school on January 18, 2023, on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

According to police, 14-year-old Kamonie Teasley was last seen running from school on January 18, 2023, on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

In an alert sent to WBTV, police say that Teasley’s family is “concerned for her safety” and “is known to frequent the transit center and library in Uptown Charlotte.”

If you know anything about Teasley’s location you’re asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and refer to the report 20230118-1133-03.

