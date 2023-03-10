PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Car drives into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal

Car in ILM Airport
Car in ILM Airport(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a situation at the Wilmington International Airport this evening shortly after 7 PM. A vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows. Deputies then detained the driver of the vehicle. He faces several state and federal charges. No one was injured during the altercation,” NHCSO wrote in a press release.

The driver is currently in custody. The incident is currently under investigation.

Passengers are being held on planes at the airport, and NHCSO said that TSA is holding the passengers.

Wilmington International Airport has released the following statement:

”An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Investigators at the Wilmington International Aiport
Investigators at the Wilmington International Aiport(WECT)
Wilmington International Airport crash
Wilmington International Airport crash(WECT)
Wilmington International Airport crash
Wilmington International Airport crash(WECT)

