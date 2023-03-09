Woman charged after crash brings down power lines, closes part of U.S. 74 in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A high-speed chase ended when a car struck a utility pole early Thursday morning in Monroe, downing power lines and leading to a traffic massive back-up.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper saw a Toyota heading east at the Union County and Mecklenburg County line at speeds topping 117 mph just before 1 a.m.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as Makayla Wall, 21, did not pull over, according to the highway patrol.

The Toyota eventually hit the utility pole at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Highway 601 South in Monroe, troopers said.

Wall tried to run away but was arrested and charged with felony flee to allude and driving without a license, according to the highway patrol.

Makayla Wall is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. (Monroe Police Department)

No injuries were reported.

The crash brought down power lines across the entire intersection, leading to a heavy back-up during the Thursday morning commute.

Transportation officials said U.S. 74 at Highway 601 South is expected to remain closed in both directions until 12:44 p.m. Thursday while repairs are being made.

A crash at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Highway 601 South in Monroe led to heavy backups Thursday morning. (Source: WBTV)

An alternate route is to take either Wolf Pond Road or Medlin Road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

