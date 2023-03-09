Video shows thieves steal cars from Cornelius dealership, police looking for suspects

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Cornelius are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects after surveillance footage showed them stealing two cars before driving them through a dealership’s front glass doors early Thursday morning.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers were dispatched to a breaking-and-entering call at the Modern Nissan located on Statesville Road around 1:50 a.m.

Police said a dark gray 2015 Audi RS5 (top) and a black 2018 Dodge Durango (bottom) were stolen. (Cornelius Police Department)

Video showed the car thieves broke through a glass door to gain entry to the dealership before finding keys for vehicles and then driving them through the glass doors and fleeing the scene.

Police said two vehicles, a dark gray 2015 Audi RS5 and a black 2018 Dodge Durango, were stolen.

A white Dodge Charger is also believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Police believe a white Dodge Charger may have been involved in the car theft incident. (Cornelius Police Department)

