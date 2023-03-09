Very few parking spots left at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring breakers traveling out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport could have major issues finding a place to park.

There are 21,000 parking spots available but over the last two days almost all of those spots have been taken.

A look at the airport’s real-time parking map around 6:30 a.m. Thursday showed there were only a few spots available in their long-term lot and the self-parking lot.

Airport officials are encouraging travelers to plan ahead and use their online tools so they can book parking before arriving.

The airport tweeted out three different times Wednesday about parking because at some point all of their lots were sold out.

CLT is experiencing high demand for parking. Book online in order to guarantee a parking spot. If you are unable to reserve a spot, please check the real-time parking map on the CLT App and website. If all parking products are sold out, consider using alternate transportation. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) March 8, 2023

Staff encouraged travelers to use rideshares, take the bus or even have someone drop them off.

Despite having 21,000 parking spots, due to demand that is not enough.

This issue might be lasting another five to six weeks, with many colleges either on spring break now or over the next few weeks. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is also scheduled to be on spring break from April 10 through April 14.

The best thing travelers can do if they are planning to travel over the next few weeks is to plan ahead and use the airport’s parking map.

Transportation Security Administration officials are encouraging people to get to CLT Airport early and be inside the airport at least two hours before their flight takes off.

