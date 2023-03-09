Three STEAM related family events happening in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - “We’re Building STEAM” is coming to Kannapolis in April. Three fun family events are planned on April 22, 26, and 27, to celebrate (STEAM) - Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

The Building STEAM Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. The event is free and will include activities for children, teenagers, and parents – both indoors and outdoors on the campus.

Bring your lab coats and get your hands dirty with hands-on art and design, chemistry, life sciences, earth and space sciences and mathematics activities, experiments, and projects.

You will be able to join partners:

Cabarrus Health Alliance

Come learn about nutrition with Cabarrus Health Alliance! We’ll talk about our Healthy Living initiatives using hands-on activities such as our sugar and salt shocker kits, portion plates, and many other engaging models.

NC State Plants for Human Health Institute

Complete a STEM activity with information about microgreens, how to grow them, their health benefits, and a take-home project.

UNC Nutrition Research Institute

Come visit the UNC Nutrition Research Institute for a taste test! Learn how genetics can affect how certain foods taste to us. Our “tongues-on” activity will allow your curiosity to be stimulated along with your taste buds.

You will interact with our research staff to explore how individual differences play a part in our day-to-day choices. Participants may leave with some new ideas and recipes for healthy foods to try at home. Children will be encouraged to express their “artistic taste preferences” on the Cheatham Nutrition & Cognition Lab’s Trail of Taste through sidewalk chalk creations.

Other activities are planned by the Concord Lake Steam Academy, Cabarrus Beekeepers, Schiele Museum, Art by Nicolina, and Duke CTSI.

There will be food vendors, kid’s fun zone, a climbing wall, performances by Cirq-u, and much more.

Two additional free STEAM events will be held during the month of April in Kannapolis.

April 26 – 4- 5 p.m.

Cabarrus County Library, Kannapolis Branch, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis

Deep Space Adventure: This involves blasting off on a first Star Academy Adventure! Unfortunately, no one calculated for that wormhole, and we’ve crash landed on an alien planet. It’s time to put our STEAM skills to the test! We’ll explore, investigate, and build...will we survive?

April 27 – 5 -7 p.m.,

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Advanced Technology Center, John Snow Road

The doors to our new Advanced Technology Center will be opened. During this evening event, you’ll be able to tour our state-of-the-art science labs and healthcare spaces while our amazing faculty and students lead you in hands-on activities and inspire you to get excited about STEAM.

