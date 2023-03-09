Teen shot near Gastonia apartments
Police say the teen has life-threatening injuries.
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen was shot in Gastonia Thursday morning off East Davidson Avenue.
Gastonia police said the shooting call came in shortly before 9 a.m. close to a set of apartments off the 800 block.
When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should call 704-866-6702.
