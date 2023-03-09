Suspect killed in shooting involving Stanly Co. deputy, Highway Patrol deputy

STANLY CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Stanly County early Thursday morning.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 73 near Lowell Road.

An officer-involved shooting was reported on N.C. Highway 73 near Lowell Road in Stanly County. (David Whisenant/WBTV)

A deputy and trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were responding to a crash involving a car into a ditch when they saw a man a few hundred yards away.

Law enforcement said he had a gun and refused their commands to stop. He then allegedly turned around and started to shoot at the deputy and trooper.

According to the sheriff’s office, both law enforcement officers shot back. It isn’t clear yet who fired the deadly shot.

Neither one was hurt.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

