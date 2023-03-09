PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Suspect killed in shooting involving Stanly Co. deputy, Highway Patrol deputy

Neither officer was injured,
Crews are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Stanly County.
Crews are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Stanly County.(David Whisenant/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Stanly County early Thursday morning.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Highway 73 near Lowell Road.

An officer-involved shooting was reported on N.C. Highway 73 near Lowell Road in Stanly County.
An officer-involved shooting was reported on N.C. Highway 73 near Lowell Road in Stanly County.(David Whisenant/WBTV)

A deputy and trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were responding to a crash involving a car into a ditch when they saw a man a few hundred yards away.

[Read also Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte]

Law enforcement said he had a gun and refused their commands to stop. He then allegedly turned around and started to shoot at the deputy and trooper.

According to the sheriff’s office, both law enforcement officers shot back. It isn’t clear yet who fired the deadly shot.

Neither one was hurt.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
Mooresville man accused of killing wife out on half-million-dollar bond
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End continues to change
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End is changing
It costs to live alone in Charlotte — $7,915 more per year, to be exact, according to an...
Charlotte renters pay a “singles tax” of nearly $8,000 per year to live alone
New warrants were unsealed Wednesday as investigators continue to search for Madalina Cojocari.
Madalina Cojocari’s mom asked relative to ‘smuggle’ them away from home, warrants say

Latest News

Beard Road homicide
Charlotte Christmas day homicide victim identified
William Sedich
Deputies: Registered sex offender fled to Michigan following child pornography investigation
Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in NY shooting that killed teen, injured another
Crash closes U.S. 74 near Hwy. 601 South in Monroe