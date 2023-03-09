Spring break travel brings parking woes to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the hustle and bustle of spring break travel. On Thursday the Daily North lot was full, as well as the cell phone lot at various times of the day.

“Parking is just out of control,” driver Audrey Golian said.

People picking up loved ones had to pack their patience.

“My sister and niece are coming from Kansas for break, so I came early to make sure I could get a spot in the cell phone lot,” Juliana McCully said.

The hourly parking decks did have some openings, although a few levels filled up at various times.

“We couldn’t find a spot we were driving for like 15 minutes,” Nadhan Yamala said.

Yamala finally snagged a spot and said he wished he’d gotten there earlier.

“I was nervous because I had to drop my relative and it’s an international flight,” he said.

Airport officials recommend you check availability online at the Airport Interactive Parking Map.

You can also pre-book a spot in the new Express Deck Self Park which opens March 23.

Related: Very few parking spots left at CLT Airport

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.