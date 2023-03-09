PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
SC man sentenced after officials seize enough fentanyl to ‘cause the overdose of thousands’

Shakur Hakeem
Shakur Hakeem(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Lexington County man was recently sentenced after officials seized a large amount of fentanyl.

Officials said 48-year-old Shakur Hakeem pled guilty to possession with Intent to distribute fentanyl last month. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to officials, in April 2021, Hakeem was stopped for a traffic violation near his house. When law enforcement searched his car, they found marijuana and a large amount of cash. Following this discovery, law enforcement searched Hakeem’s home and reportedly found over 3.3 pounds (1500 grams) that appeared to have been mailed there in compressed bricks.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated that the amount of fentanyl seized was “enough to cause the overdose of thousands of individuals.” During their investigation, law enforcement also discovered financial transactions that showed Hakeem exchanging money for drugs in Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

