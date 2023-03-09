PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury Chief’s Advisory Board hosts police chief search Community Input Forum

The public engagement session provides an opportunity for Salisbury stakeholders to share their views on specific experiences and characteristics desired in the next Salisbury police chief.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Chief’s Advisory Board will ask for input from residents on the upcoming chief of police search during a Community Input Forum, Monday, March 20, at City Hall Council Chambers, at 6 p.m. The public engagement session provides an opportunity for Salisbury stakeholders to share their views on specific experiences and characteristics desired in the next Salisbury police chief.

“This is a great opportunity for the Salisbury community to come together, gain an understanding of the process and share what they think will make a successful police chief to serve our community,” said Advisory Board Chair Dr. Roy Dennis “The Forum will allow all citizens to have a voice in the search process.”

“As we begin the search for our next police chief, we understand the importance of hearing from our community about this critical hire,” said Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene. “The Community Input Forum is an opportunity for our community to speak directly to the search and hiring team about what they’d like to see in the new chief.”

In addition to the Community Input Forum, the search and hiring team spoke with the Salisbury Police Foundation, after also previously meeting with the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) last week.

The official police chief posting is expected to open in mid-April.

