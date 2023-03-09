Public hearing set for road naming in Rowan Co.

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Names will be created for two roads in Rowan Co.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing dealing with the creation of road names. The meeting is set for Monday, March 20, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room located on the second floor of the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Rowan County Administration Building, 130 W. Innes St. Salisbury, to consider the following requests:

Proposed Name: Brownstone Dr.

Currently Known As: No Name

Location: 100 block of Jim Neely Rd

Reason: Change in addressing ordinance requires all campground sites to have an individually numbered address and for all roads to be named.

Proposed Name: Tulip Rd.

Currently Known As: No Name

Location: 100 block of Bull Hill Rd

Reason: Change in addressing ordinance requires all campground sites to have an individually numbered address and for all roads to be named.

Significant changes to this application may occur as a result of comments or information received during the hearing.

To request a copy of this application, contact the Rowan County Planning Department, located at 402 N. Main St., Salisbury, NC (704) 216-8588 or visit https://RowanCountyNC.novusagenda.com/agendapublic (uploaded by 2:00 PM on March 15, 2023)

