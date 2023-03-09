PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers coach Frank Reich buys $3.45 million Foxcroft home

The Carolina Panthers’ new head coach is making himself at home in south Charlotte.
Aerial shot of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's new south Charlotte home.
Aerial shot of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's new south Charlotte home.
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Panthers coach Frank Reich will soon settle into a Foxcroft estate he recently purchased for $3.45 million.

His new home on Arbor Way sold Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Grier of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty marketed the listing.

Why it matters: The team named Reich their new head coach in January, but he’s is no stranger to the area.

  • Reich, a preacher and father of three daughters, was the Panthers’ first starting quarterback in back 1995.

Layout: At 5,255 square feet, the south Charlotte home has four bedrooms plus five-and-a-half baths with an open floor plan, per a Sotheby’s release. The new space is a size down from his former home in Indiana but has a similar level of privacy on a more spacious lot.

Design deep dive: His new home was crafted by Greg Perry and Grandfather Homes to include classic architectural elements from bluestone floors to custom built-ins.

  • It also has masonry fireplaces, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and a transparent wine rack wall.

Seamless entertaining: The first floor is filled with natural light and has a direct view of the yard. Retractable screens accentuate the indoor-outdoor living areas.

  • The home features a covered veranda and fire pit, smart-home automation and a two-car garage with a charging system.

All photos courtesy of Joe Purvis.

Take a look at more photos below:

Caption

Copyright 2023 Axios Charlotte. All rights reserved.

