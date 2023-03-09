Panthers coach Frank Reich buys $3.45 million Foxcroft home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Panthers coach Frank Reich will soon settle into a Foxcroft estate he recently purchased for $3.45 million.

His new home on Arbor Way sold Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Grier of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty marketed the listing.

Why it matters: The team named Reich their new head coach in January, but he’s is no stranger to the area.

Reich, a preacher and father of three daughters, was the Panthers’ first starting quarterback in back 1995.

Layout: At 5,255 square feet, the south Charlotte home has four bedrooms plus five-and-a-half baths with an open floor plan, per a Sotheby’s release. The new space is a size down from his former home in Indiana but has a similar level of privacy on a more spacious lot.

Design deep dive: His new home was crafted by Greg Perry and Grandfather Homes to include classic architectural elements from bluestone floors to custom built-ins.

It also has masonry fireplaces, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and a transparent wine rack wall.

Seamless entertaining: The first floor is filled with natural light and has a direct view of the yard. Retractable screens accentuate the indoor-outdoor living areas.

The home features a covered veranda and fire pit, smart-home automation and a two-car garage with a charging system.

All photos courtesy of Joe Purvis.

Take a look at more photos below:

