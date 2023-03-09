PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One seriously injured in northeast Charlotte crash, road closed

The crash happened on Mallard Creek Road near Galloway Drive.
Mallard Creek Road is closed in both directions in northeast Charlotte following a crash.
Mallard Creek Road is closed in both directions in northeast Charlotte following a crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash in northeast Charlotte currently has the roadway closed in both directions.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened on Mallard Creek Road between Polk and White roads and Galloway Drive.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
Mooresville man accused of killing wife out on half-million-dollar bond
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End continues to change
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End is changing
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
New warrants were unsealed Wednesday as investigators continue to search for Madalina Cojocari.
Madalina Cojocari’s mom asked relative to ‘smuggle’ them away from home, warrants say

Latest News

A Mint Hill police officer was involved in a crash while in a marked patrol car.
Crash involving Mint Hill Police patrol car injures three
A high-speed chase ended in a crash in Monroe early Thursday morning that brought down power...
Woman charged after crash brings down power lines, closes part of U.S. 74 in Monroe
Crash closes U.S. 74 near Hwy. 601 South in Monroe
Crash brings down power lines, closes part of U.S. 74 in Monroe