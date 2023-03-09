One seriously injured in northeast Charlotte crash, road closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash in northeast Charlotte currently has the roadway closed in both directions.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened on Mallard Creek Road between Polk and White roads and Galloway Drive.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

