Man arrested in east Charlotte after killing teen, injuring another in New York shooting

Jamir Scarbro is accused of killing a 15-year-old in the Bronx this past January.
Jamir Scarbro
Jamir Scarbro(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested today in Charlotte after he allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old in New York earlier this year.

According to CBS, Josue Lopez-Ortega was shot and killed outside of a Police Athletic League center in the Bronx on Jan. 19. A 16-year-old was also shot during the incident but survived.

Now, nearly two months after the deadly shooting, the U.S. Marshals have arrested 20-year-old Jamir Scarbro in connection with the incident.

Authorities found Scarbro inside a residence on Mossborough Court in southeast Charlotte on Wednesday, where he was placed under arrest.

Scarbro was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He will remain in Charlotte until he can be extradited back to New York.

The U.S. Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force worked with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the alleged killer.

Related: NY man indicted after allegedly stalking, kidnapping Charlotte woman

