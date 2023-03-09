PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lee County mom, boyfriend arrested for child abuse after baby revived with Narcan, sheriff says

Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived with Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) - Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived with Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents and Patrol division deputies responded to Forest Avenue in Broadway to help the Broadway Police Department with an EMS call regarding an unresponsive 1-year-old.

After arriving at the home, First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were attempting life-saving measures on the child.

The sheriff’s office said Narcan was administered to the child. The child was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital for treatment, too.

Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Forest Ave. and found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home. The mother of the child, boyfriend and another man living in the home were arrested.

Brandy Leona Alvey, 26, was charged with felony child abuse by neglect and drug paraphernalia. Her initial bond was set at $50,000. During Alvey’s court appearance on Wednesday, a Lee County judge raised her bond to $150,000.

Michael Alan Crockett, 30, was charged with felony child abuse by neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. His initial bond was set at $50,000. During Crockett’s court appearance on Wednesday, a Lee County judge raised his bond to $150,000.

Brian James Elliot, 28, was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

