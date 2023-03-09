‘It’s going to be surreal’: Myers Park eyes history in first state championship game since 1966

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday night will be the first time that any Myers Park boy’s basketball team has competed for a state title in the past 57 years.

It’s uncharted territory for this years’ Mustangs, but they always saw themselves finishing the season in the Dean Smith Center.

“If we want to be here at the end, I don’t want that to be the first time they’ve walked in there and consciously thought about it,” head coach Scott Taylor said. “If we’re going to talk about it, let’s really talk about it.”

Before the season started, Taylor took his team to Chapel Hill to watch the Tar Heels practice. Afterwards, the Mustangs got to step on the court — the same court they’ll step on Saturday night in the 4A state championship game against Richmond Senior.

“It’s gonna be surreal, that court is so beautiful,” senior forward Elijah Strong said. “Now to actually be playing on that court is definitely a dream come true.”

Winning a state championship for any high school athlete is a lifelong memory. Doing so at a school that has never won a state title in the sport is even more special.

“If we’re able to be the first group to do it in men’s basketball, that’s just something that’s not taken away,” Taylor said. “You want those guys to have great experiences and I’m not sure you can match that one.”

The last time the Mustangs were in a state championship, they lost by one point to Fayetteville in 1966, 70-69. The expectation is that this program won’t have to wait another 57 years to get back to this game.

“It makes me feel good that I’m part of laying the foundation, for years to come,” Strong said.

Myers Park defeated North Meck this past weekend in the 4A Western Region Final to advance to the state title game.

Also Read: Myers Park tops North Mecklenburg, reaches first state title game since 1966

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.