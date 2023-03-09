PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Germany: Deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Shots were fired inside a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday night, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

They said that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,” but didn’t give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Further details on what happened and on any possible motive weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
WBTV
Mooresville man accused of killing wife out on half-million-dollar bond
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End continues to change
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End is changing
New warrants were unsealed Wednesday as investigators continue to search for Madalina Cojocari.
Madalina Cojocari’s mom asked relative to ‘smuggle’ them away from home, warrants say
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses community members and local and state law...
Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA pleads not guilty
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
WBTV
Man denied bond again after 7-year-old killed in crash on I-77 last summer
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas got involved, sending a letter to the Spring Branch...
High school female athlete scolded for wearing sports bra while boys practiced shirtless, ACLU says