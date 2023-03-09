PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fort Mill EMT charged with sexually assaulting a minor in ambulance

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - An EMT is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in an ambulance.

Sources said the alleged assault happened while the ambulance was in Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records show that the man, identified as Akingbiwaju Opadele, was given a $15,000 and was handed a misdemeanor charge.

Jail records show he has since bonded out.

The girl was being transported from South Carolina when the alleged assault happened.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

