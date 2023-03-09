PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: Rain, colder temps ahead for Friday, Sunday

Dry weather will prevail this evening, but rain is forecast to return before daybreak Friday.
We’ll start wet early Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s, but the day will end with sunshine and a cool, gusty breeze and highs in the lower 60s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay dry today with times of clouds and sun and seasonal afternoon readings back in the middle 60s.

  • TODAY: Clouds and sunshine, seasonably cool
  • FRIDAY: Morning rain, gusty breeze, dry afternoon
  • WEEKEND: Dry, cool Saturday, wet, cold Sunday

Dry conditions will persist from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, making Saturday the best day for outdoor plans this weekend. Saturday will be breezy and cool with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs topping out near 60 degrees.

By Sunday, another round of rain will move in, and a First Alert Weather Day is now in place as a result. Sunday’s rain will be widespread, and it will be cold with highs mostly in the 40s. It may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix north of Interstate 40 Sunday morning, something we are monitoring.

Although we quickly dry out at the start of next week, our cooler temperatures are here to stay and a First Alert Weather Day has been hoisted – not for rain, but for really cold nighttime lows.

Near-freezing temperatures are in the forecast Monday night and below-freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday morning. This could be a huge problem for farmers and anyone with blooming spring plants and flowers.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

