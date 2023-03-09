First Alert Weather Days: Rain, colder temps ahead for Friday, Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll stay dry today with times of clouds and sun and seasonal afternoon readings back in the middle 60s.

TODAY: Clouds and sunshine, seasonably cool

FRIDAY: Morning rain, gusty breeze, dry afternoon

WEEKEND: Dry, cool Saturday, wet, cold Sunday

FIRST ALERT: Dry & fairly seasonal around the #CLT area today with highs in the 60s for most under partly cloudy skies. We'll stay dry through the day, but rain returns late tonight. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/e5nZffIIRZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 9, 2023

Dry weather will prevail this evening, but rain is forecast to return before daybreak Friday. We’ll start wet early Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s, but the day will end with sunshine and a cool, gusty breeze and highs in the lower 60s.

Friday & Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Patchy rain will likely impact the AM commute around the #CLT area Friday before we dry out Friday afternoon & Saturday. Sunday looks wet & cold with widespread rain & temps in the 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/t68R3p4dPa — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 9, 2023

Dry conditions will persist from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, making Saturday the best day for outdoor plans this weekend. Saturday will be breezy and cool with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs topping out near 60 degrees.

By Sunday, another round of rain will move in, and a First Alert Weather Day is now in place as a result. Sunday’s rain will be widespread, and it will be cold with highs mostly in the 40s. It may be cold enough for a bit of a wintry mix north of Interstate 40 Sunday morning, something we are monitoring.

FIRST ALERT: Saturday will be breezy & cool around the #CLT area, but it will also be - by far - the better day of the weekend! Sunday looks to bring widespread rain & cold temps, mainly in the 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tkv9xDEGyv — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 9, 2023

Although we quickly dry out at the start of next week, our cooler temperatures are here to stay and a First Alert Weather Day has been hoisted – not for rain, but for really cold nighttime lows.

Near-freezing temperatures are in the forecast Monday night and below-freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday morning. This could be a huge problem for farmers and anyone with blooming spring plants and flowers.

FIRST ALERT: After all of the record-breaking warm weather in February, you may be tempted to get your Spring flowers & vegetables in the ground, but I would definitely hold off. It is very likely all of the #CLT area will have lows below 32° next Wednesday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FB9wzGWkXc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 9, 2023

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.