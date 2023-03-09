First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday as rain moves in during the morning hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful week of sunshine and warm temperatures, we are tracking chances for rain, plus a major cool down.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: AM rain, PM gradual clearing.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Rain likely, chilly.

The weekend will not be a washout but the chances for rain will return into the forecast as early as tonight. For the balance of this evening expect increasing clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, a cold front will sweep through the Carolinas bringing widespread rainfall into our area. Lows will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to upper 40s in Charlotte.

Look for the rain to linger into Friday morning then taper off by midday giving way to partly cloudy skies; expect highs in the 60s.

High pressure will briefly build across the southeast on Saturday bringing some drier and cooler conditions. Saturday looks mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another round of rain will move in on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves east out of the mid-Mississippi Valley. This system will bring periods of rain to the piedmont off-and-on through the day. In the mountains, rain will mix with snow at times; expect highs in the 30s in the mountains and 50s in Charlotte.

On Monday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers in the morning otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The next First Alert Weather Day is on Tuesday for much colder temperatures that will arrive Tuesday night. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night’s lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Next Wednesday looks dry but cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

