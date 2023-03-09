Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A psychiatry nurse practitioner for Atrium Health who was, and still is on a leave of absence from his job, faces charges for violating a domestic violence protection order and felony stalking.

Dusty Harris, 47, allegedly violated a protection order by texting a victim from an unrecognized Google phone number according to an affidavit to obtain an arrest warrant.

The number might have been unrecognized by the victim, but the music played on her Amazon Alexa device led her to believe it was Harris.

“[The] Victim states that defendant was texting her titles of various song titles and artists that mention women who cheat. Victim states that throughout the day, she played the song ‘1,000 Miles Away’ on her Amazon Alexa audio device multiple times for her daughter,” according to the warrant.

It was after playing the song and the subsequent text message that the victim made the connection.

“The anonymous number texted her ‘1,000 Miles Away?’ Victim stated that she made the connection that the unrecognized number came from the defendant, as the Alexa audio device was a device defendant gave the victim and was linked to his Amazon account, which gives him access to what music is played on the device,” according to the warrant.

Harris is an employee of Atrium Health, however, at the time of the incidents and subsequent arrest he hasn’t been actively working according to a spokesperson for Atrium Health.

“At Atrium Health, we work hard to create a safe space that provides for health, hope and healing – for all. We’re deeply troubled by the serious allegations being made against Mr. Harris, who was on a leave of absence from his position as a nurse practitioner at the time of his arrest. He remains on leave, pending the results of further investigation and the legal process,” a spokesperson for Atrium Health said in an email to WBTV.

Harris was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on March 3, and released on March 7. He faces two charges for violating the domestic violence protection order, and one felony charge for stalking.

