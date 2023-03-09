PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash involving Mint Hill Police patrol car injures three

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the officer was heading south on N.C. 51 and approaching Quail Ridge Drive.
A Mint Hill police officer was involved in a crash while in a marked patrol car.
A Mint Hill police officer was involved in a crash while in a marked patrol car.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – Charges are pending after a driver pulled out in front of a Mint Hill police officer’s marked patrol car, leading to a crash, authorities said.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the officer was heading south on N.C. 51 and approaching Quail Ridge Drive.

As the officer reached the intersection, a man driving a Nissan pulled into her direction of travel and was subsequently struck by the patrol car, department officials said.

The officer sustained minor injuries due to the deployment of the airbag, while the driver and a passenger in the Nissan were also injured, according to the MHPD.

Witnesses to the crash told investigators that the driver of the Nissan pulled out in front of the officer, officials said. Speed was said not to be a factor.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV
Mooresville man accused of killing wife out on half-million-dollar bond
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End continues to change
Businesses closing, cranes going up: Charlotte’s South End is changing
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
New warrants were unsealed Wednesday as investigators continue to search for Madalina Cojocari.
Madalina Cojocari’s mom asked relative to ‘smuggle’ them away from home, warrants say

Latest News

A high-speed chase ended in a crash in Monroe early Thursday morning that brought down power...
Woman charged after crash brings down power lines, closes part of U.S. 74 in Monroe
Crash closes U.S. 74 near Hwy. 601 South in Monroe
Crash brings down power lines, closes part of U.S. 74 in Monroe
Charlotte listed as ‘car-dependent’ city; ranks among worst places to be without a vehicle