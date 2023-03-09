Crash involving Mint Hill Police patrol car injures three

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – Charges are pending after a driver pulled out in front of a Mint Hill police officer’s marked patrol car, leading to a crash, authorities said.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the officer was heading south on N.C. 51 and approaching Quail Ridge Drive.

As the officer reached the intersection, a man driving a Nissan pulled into her direction of travel and was subsequently struck by the patrol car, department officials said.

The officer sustained minor injuries due to the deployment of the airbag, while the driver and a passenger in the Nissan were also injured, according to the MHPD.

Witnesses to the crash told investigators that the driver of the Nissan pulled out in front of the officer, officials said. Speed was said not to be a factor.

