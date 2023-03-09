Crash closes U.S. 74 near Hwy. 601 South in Monroe

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a portion of U.S. 74 in Monroe early Thursday morning.

According to Monroe Police, all lanes are shut down at U.S. 74 at Highway 601 South following the crash.

Police said power lines are down across the entire intersection.

It’s not immediately known if there are injuries in this crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

