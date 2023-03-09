PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte travel agent weighs in on traveling to Mexico after American kidnappings

The U.S. State Department issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory to a Mexican state impacted by recent violence.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Horrifying video out of Mexico shows the moment Americans were targeted in the Mexican city of Matamoros, just over the border from Brownsville, Texas.

“I think it must affect people’s opinions and thoughts about where they’re going to vacation next,” Roni Fishkin, the director of marketing for Mann Travels in Charlotte, said.

Fishkin, who works with Mann Travels in Charlotte, admits there are people wary of traveling to Mexico.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think it’s going to change hearts and minds about people who already have vacations booked,” she said. “But if you haven’t booked something, maybe it will occur to you when you’re making those planning choices.”

This happened in a state with a Level Four “Do Not Travel” advisory, more than 1,000 miles away from many tourist destinations.

States like Baja California Sur, where Cabo is, and Quintana Roo, where Cancun is, do have “Exercise Increased Caution when Traveling” advisories.

“The new numbers just came out, 66 million tourists visited Mexico in 2022,” Fishkin said. “So this while this makes headlines, this incident is very unfortunate, it is such a rare, rare occurrence that they should not be worried about traveling in Mexico, in safe places where their travel professionals are sending them.”

She does say each destination is different, and requires vetting and planning.

“In the Cancun area, if you’re going to an all-inclusive resort, you should stay on that property and not venture out on your own unless you’re going with an excursion company that has been vetted and has our seal of approval,” she said.

She also recommends travel insurance in the event that things don’t go as planned.

“That’s not going to be a 100-percent panacea for every problem, but if you do have a health issue when you’re in a foreign country, that can help,” she said.

Click here for the full list of travel advisories from the U.S. State Department.

Related: Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

