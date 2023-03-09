PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Christmas day homicide victim identified

Police say he was found with head trauma.
Beard Road homicide
Beard Road homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The victim of a Christmas morning homicide has been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 29-year-old Henry Omar Benitez-Martinez was found around 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of Beard Road with serious injuries and head trauma.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

[Previous coverage: CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte]

Details are still limited at this time and no suspect information has been released.

