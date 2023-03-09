Charlotte Christmas day homicide victim identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The victim of a Christmas morning homicide has been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 29-year-old Henry Omar Benitez-Martinez was found around 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of Beard Road with serious injuries and head trauma.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Previous coverage: CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte

Details are still limited at this time and no suspect information has been released.

