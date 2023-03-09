Body of missing Union County woman found, death ruled a homicide, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 37-year-old woman from Union County has been found dead in western North Carolina, deputies have confirmed.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in Jackson County, which is just south of Cherokee, N.C., found a female body earlier this week.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation revealed the woman as Alison Thomas, who was last seen on Feb. 13 on Flint Ridge Road in the Marshville area. She was reported days later on Feb. 17.

Previous Coverage: Group gathers to search for missing Union County woman

Union County investigators had been searching for Thomas since her disappearance, with local community members also joining together to form search parties for the missing woman.

Thomas’ death is being investigated as a homicide, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with authorities in Jackson County and with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to determine who is responsible.

Detectives ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case contact the sheriff’s office in either county.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

Thomas’ death is considered an isolated incident, and authorities say there is no cause for concern amongst the public.

Previous Coverage: Union County deputies searching for missing woman

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.