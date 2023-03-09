App State student arrested after threat posted on social media, officials say

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Appalachian State University student was arrested Wednesday night after officials say he posted a threat on social media.

According to an email the university sent to students, Pierce Chase, 18, was arrested at a dorm on campus after police say he posted a threat directed to the App State community on the social media app YikYak.

Officers say they did not find any weapons in his dorm room and there is no threat to students and staff on campus.

University leaders say since there is no immediate threat, the campus will operate as usual Thursday morning.

According to the university, Chase was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.