Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.
Haven was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.
She has blond hair and brown eyes, and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.
Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.
