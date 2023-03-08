Spring clean your N Charlotte Toyota with this guide

Spring has sprung! The days are longer, the weather is getting warmer, and now is the time to spring clean your car to deal with the aftermath of the winter and holiday season AND to get it prepared for the heat of the summer. Toyota of N Charlotte is here with an easy DIY spring cleaning guide for your car!

What should you spring clean on your car’s exterior?

The exterior of your N Charlotte Toyota takes a beating during the winter season, and it’s probably ready for a little TLC. Here’s what our parts specialists recommend.

Wash it: This will remove debris and get your paint spot-free and sparkling again. Use the right products; dish soap won’t cut it and can actually do damage over time. Don’t forget to wash your wheels and tires, too.

Dry it: Use a microfiber cloth to dry your entire car (and do it in the shade) to avoid ugly waterspots left over.

Clay bar it: A clay bar will help remove any imperfections or debris that washing didn’t take care of, and leave a prepped surface for waxing.

Wax it: Now it’s time to apply a coat or two of quality wax; this will help prevent UV damage to your car’s paint, as well as protect it from moisture and keep it looking like-new.

Shine it: Shine your car’s tires to get them in the best-looking condition. While you’re at it, check the tire tread and PSI to ensure they’re in the best condition.

Check it: Check your car’s windshield wiper blades. How do the blades look? Do they need to be replaced?

What should you spring clean on your car’s interior?

What about the interior of your car? It’s probably seen better days after the craziness of the holiday season and winter weather bringing mud and ice inside. Here’s what the techs at Toyota of N Charlotte recommend.

Start by vacuuming out the interior. You’ll get to get EVERYWHERE, even hard-to-reach spots. This means getting under seats, in setback pockets, in your glovebox and center console, and your trunk and cargo areas.

Next, wipe down all the surfaces in your N Charlotte Toyota. Use a microfiber cloth and the right cleaning supplies (our techs can help you choose which is best) to remove dust, dirt, and grime. Be sure to hit all those buttons, levers, and switches!

Clean your windows. However, beware - using regular Windex can strip your car’s tint. Find a car-appropriate glass cleaner for your windows, windshield, and back window.

Shampoo and spot treat your seats and floor mats. Get out any spots on the headliner while you’re at it. If your Toyota has a leather interior, clean and condition it so it’s ready for the heat of the summer.

Stick dryer sheets under your car seats - they’re cheap air fresheners that will leave your car smelling even cleaner.

Have questions about spring cleaning or car detailing? Toyota of N Charlotte has answers. Call us today at (704) 875-9199 or stop by and see us. We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.