South Main Book Company participating in 2023 Greater Charlotte Book Crawl

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The independent bookstores of greater Charlotte have announced the return of the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl.

Beginning April 1, bookstore lovers can pick up Greater Charlotte Book Crawl (GCBC) passports at any of fifteen participating bookstores. Each visit to one of the bookstores during the month of April earns the crawler a new stamp - no purchase necessary. The ultimate goal is to visit all fifteen stores, from Salisbury to Rock Hill, before the GCBC ends on April 29: National Independent Bookstore Day.

Each “Finisher” will earn a special edition GCBC decal designed by Davidson artist Lily Clark; simply show a completed passport at any participating bookstore to collect a prize. Finishers can also submit a photo of their completed passport to be entered in a drawing for the Grand Prize: a collection of gift cards from each participating bookstore (a $300 value).

Coinciding with the GCBC is a book collection for area nonprofit Promising Pages, whose work aims to end book deserts in Charlotte. Collection bins will be at each of the locations, and GCBC participants are welcome to donate brand new or gently-used books for kids into the bins.

The Greater Charlotte Book Crawl launched in April 2022 as a way to celebrate the importance of bookstores in the literary ecosystem, to celebrate Charlotte’s unique and growing indie book scene, and to offer area readers a fun, adventurous way to connect with fellow book lovers.

“Partnering with other independent bookstores has been one of the highlights of my life as a bookseller so far,” says Alissa Redmond, owner of South Main Book Company in Salisbury. “I am working incredibly hard to have our bookmobile – a Japanese fire truck - operational by April 1 so Hazelnut, South Main’s trusty shop dog, and I can visit many of the other stores in the Crawl and raise awareness around literacy promotion in the Carolinas.”

For the full list of participating bookstores, more information about the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl, or a printable passport, please visit https://greatercharlottebookcrawl.com.

