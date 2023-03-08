Salisbury church brings back popular WinShape Camp

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Milford Hills United Methodist Church (MHUMC) and WinShape Camps announced today that WinShape’s summer day camp will return to Rowan County, North Carolina, for the second year in a row.

This WinShape Camp will take place from June 5 to June 9, 2023, at MHUMC (1630 Statesville Blvd) in Salisbury. Open to children completing grades K-5, the camp will combine fun, faith and friendship into an action-packed week.

“We are thrilled to host WinShape summer camp in Rowan County again after such a successful inaugural camp last year,” said Jim Parsons, Pastor at MHUMC. “This year’s camp will bring together children of all ages for a diverse array of activities, fostering new friendships and providing an unforgettable experience for campers.”

Campers will cultivate their skills and talents in a mix of indoor and outdoor moments, physical activity and creative play, with epic adventures at camp all day. Camp will run from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a half day on Friday ending with lunch from Chick-fil-A for the whole family.

Typically priced at $230, WinShape Camps in Rowan County will be offered at the discounted price of $199 for the first 50 campers who register with the code KICKOFFWEEK between March 6 and March 12.

“There are scholarships available and the form is at milfordhillsumc.org/winshape,” Parsons added. “We are also looking for sponsors to help provide those scholarships, so if there are companies or individual who are excited to help bring this amazing Day Camp to Rowan County please visit the same site.”

“WinShape Camps for Communities really takes the expectations of what your kids do during the summer to the next level,” according to Stephen Moore, Director at WinShape Camps. “We are always excited to see new camp locations grow, and we are expectant for what God will do in this community as we partner with MHUMC to serve Rowan County again this year.”

Capacity is limited to 200 children, so families are encouraged to register children early.

Visit MilfordHillsUMC.org/Winshape to learn more, register campers or donate to help lower the price of camp. To explore volunteer opportunities, visit WinShapeCamps.org/Volunteer

