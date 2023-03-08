Rowan Sheriff’s letter to arcade owners prompts most to shut down

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly a dozen so-called fish arcades have shut down in the last few days in Rowan County. This came after deputies hand-delivered a letter from the Sheriff telling the business owners to close, or face charges.

“There’s been at least 5 or 6 robberies over the last, you know, year or two probably,” said Chief Deputy Jason Owens.

It’s not just that these businesses are illegal, Owens says, they also attract violent crime.

“We had one where the security guard got shot and killed at that one,” Owens added.

That was at an arcade off Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury in August. Now, the Sheriff has ordered all arcades to close.

“The Sheriff has said we’re not going to let them stay open. We’re not going to let crime be committed in broad daylight and so we’re going to do something about it,” Owens said. “Everything with these businesses, if you were to check into it, you would believe it is illegal. They’re getting paid by cash. They’re not getting W-2′s, they’re not getting 1099′s, they’re not getting taxes on any of the money they make…they’re being paid cash by somebody, they don’t even know anybody’s names that they work for.”

“Oh God. I’m losing my job. How am I going to feed my kids now,” said arcade manager Christi Lackey.

Lackey has managed the VIP Lounge on South Main Street for two years. She closed the arcade when she got the letter, and on Wednesday some of the machines in the arcade were being wheeled out and loaded onto a truck.

“Personally, my opinion on it is what are we hurting? You know? I get it. Crime rate, this and that, but you can go to Walmart and get robbed, you can go to a gas station and get robbed. You can get robbed anywhere,” Lackey said. “I feel like if they could tax these places, maybe they would let us run.”

“I feel like it’s getting drug addicts off the streets,” Lackey added. “It’s keeping them from doing drugs. They took their addiction and turned it into something else, to a game.”

There have not been reports of violent crimes at the VIP Lounge, but other arcades have regularly been crime scenes. That’s why Sheriff Travis Allen had deputies hand deliver the letters telling the owners to immediately cease and desist. Allen pointed out that he had consulted with the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office before composing and delivering the letters.

This has happened before…law enforcement demanded a shut down, most complied, but not for long. Deputy Chief Owens says it’ll be different this time.

“We know they’re going to probably open back up periodically, that’s what’s happened in the past. We’ll bust a few of them and they will stay closed for a few months and then they’ll slowly start opening back up. We’re not going to allow that to happen going forward,” Owens said.

Lackey says with the risk of felony charges, she won’t be reopening. According to Sheriff Allen’s letter, business owners could face a misdemeanor for the first offense, with each subsequent offense carrying a felony penalty.

“We’re not going to reopen because they said if we reopen it is charges being pressed, but again, what are we hurting.” Lackey added. “It was like well, guess it’s time to shut it down before you lose everything.”

The Sheriff says that N.C. Supreme Court recently ruled that electronic sweepstakes machines are illegal even if rely more on chance than skill or dexterity for players to win.

“The N.C. Supreme Court recently ruled that electronic sweepstakes machines and similar electronic machines are illegal,” Allen said in the letter.

12 businesses were identified by the letter.

-Top Dog Sweepstakes, located at 1040 Freeland Drive in Salisbury

-Ace Arcade, 2092 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury

-Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Road in Salisbury

-VIP Elite Gaming Lounge, 5365 S. Main St. in Salisbury

-Gold Mine Games, located at 5625 S. Main St. in Salisbury

-Fan Zone, located at 3425 NC Hwy. 801 in Woodleaf

-VIP 3 Arcade, located at 175 NC Hwy. 801 in Woodleaf

-Fortune Horizon Riversweeps at 3381 Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury

-Charlies Mini Mart, located at 5035 Faith Road in Salisbury

-R&H Produce, 705 N. Main St. in Landis

-Shark Tank Fish Hut Arcade, located at 2164 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury

-Internet Access, located at 1341 W. Innes St. in Salisbury

