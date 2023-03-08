PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new passport office is opening Tuesday in uptown Charlotte.
New passport acceptance office opening in uptown Charlotte
Fuel Pizza South End
Fuel Pizza closes after more than 20 years in South End
Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle
DOT: Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle
It costs to live alone in Charlotte — $7,915 more per year, to be exact, according to an...
Charlotte renters pay a “singles tax” of nearly $8,000 per year to live alone
CBS News has learned the names of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
What we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
McConnell calls out Democrats on DC crime bill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in...
Biden upends politics, precedent in pivot on DC crime law
South Main Book Company is participating in the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl.
South Main Book Company participating in 2023 Greater Charlotte Book Crawl
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
World marks Women’s Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
The DC City Council Chairman says he is pulling the controversial bill.
DC Council withdraws criminal code bill