‘It’s not a racetrack’: Mother who lost son to street racing advocates for change

She lost her only child when his dad’s car was hit head-on by a street racer.
Police say speed racing is a real problem right now in Charlotte.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say speed racing is a real problem right now in Charlotte.

Over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cited five drivers for reckless driving or speed racing. On Monday, there was a six-car crash on Interstate 485 because of racing.

Brandi Birrittier knows all too well the horrors that can come from street racing. She lost her only child when his dad’s car was hit head-on by a street racer.

She said hearing about Monday’s street racing crash on I-485 took her breath away.

“It took my breath away because luckily and thank God that nobody lost their lives or were injured but it’s just like that in a blink of an eye that you could take someone’s whole life,” Birrittier said.

When she hears how CMPD officers seized five cars for street racing over this past weekend alone, it makes her shudder, knowing the life-changing pain high speeds can cause.

“It’s not a race track. And if you feel that need, that adrenaline, take it somewhere safe because 485, 77, 85 those are where families drive going home or going to Carowinds to spend time with their families,” Birrittier said.

Back in 2021, her 6-year-old son, Liam Lagunas, was killed after a speed racer lost control and slammed head-on into the car Liam and his dad were traveling in on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

Brandi Birrittier and Santiago Lagunas are planning to host a funeral for their little boy just days before the child would have turned 7 years old.(Brandi Birrittier)

“I never got to see him. I never got to talk to him again,” Birrittier said.

She turned that pain into purpose. Birrittier is now working with a national non-profit called “Street Racing Kills” to educate drivers about the dangers of reckless driving.

“They’re going to schools and doing like driver’s ed classes. They’re going to community events setting up booths talking to anybody that will listen,” she said.

After losing her only child, Birrittier says she moves forward thinking that Liam would be proud of her for working to make a difference.

“He had so much love and care in his heart that this is what he would be wanting me to do,” she said. “He would want me to be fighting every day to at least try to save somebody else.”

Birrittier says she is also working with Gaston County district attorney Travis Paige to pass a law called Liam’s Law. It would enforce stricter penalties for street racing with serious injury or death.

