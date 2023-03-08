PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Group pushes lawmakers to consider bill allowing cameras in nursing home rooms

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It can be a hard decision putting a loved one in a nursing home.

One group is wanting lawmakers to consider creating a bill to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms.

These individuals, supported by Soul Network, a Charlotte-based organization that provides resources and education to avoid elderly abuse, say the cameras would keep staff accountable and deter mistreatment.

“A camera, it shows exactly what happened. That’s evidence. The camera is evidence,” said Soul Network administrator Martha Hunter.

They add it would’ve helped a lot of their own loved ones who were in nursing homes.

“Had there been a camera there, I would’ve been able to go, look what’s going on,” said Andrea Stinton, who had issues with her dad’s care.

“If a camera had been in the room, we would have been able to call the nursing home and say ‘Hey, something’s wrong’,” added Shaleiah Sanders, who said her grandmother died after not receiving care quickly enough when she was in distress.

They say they’re shopping the idea, which would only work with resident consent, around to several state senators and representatives.

Right now, it’s up to each facility whether they’ll allow a camera.

On State Legislature websites, WBTV found at least 13 states already have a law in place allowing families to install cameras in a loved one’s room.

“We’ll keep on marching. We’re going to keep on talking. We’re going to keep on demonstrating. And we’re not going away,” said Soul Network founder Sandra Thomas.

The group says it plans to meet outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Thursday to bring more awareness. They also plan to go to Raleigh in the coming months.

