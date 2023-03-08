Fire destroys house in Granite Quarry, heat damages homes on either side

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire destroyed a house in Granite Quarry on Tuesday afternoon, but one occupant and four dogs were able to safely escape.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:49 p.m. at the house on Ramses Rock Run in the neighborhood known as “The Village at Granite.”

The flames and heat were so intense that vinyl siding on the houses on both sides of the burning house melted.

No injuries were reported. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting two occupants displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.