Fire destroys house in Granite Quarry, heat damages homes on either side

The fire was reported at The Village at Granite neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at The Village at Granite neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire destroyed a house in Granite Quarry on Tuesday afternoon, but one occupant and four dogs were able to safely escape.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:49 p.m. at the house on Ramses Rock Run in the neighborhood known as “The Village at Granite.”

The flames and heat were so intense that vinyl siding on the houses on both sides of the burning house melted.

No injuries were reported. The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting two occupants displaced by the fire.

