Delivery of property revaluations prompts flood of calls to Rowan County Tax Assessor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In the last two days there have been more than 500 calls placed to the Rowan County Tax Assessor’s Office. This comes after residents began receiving their notices of property revaluations.

In most cases the assessed value increased, and in some cases the value increased significantly. Many callers wanted to know about the process used to appeal the new value, others simply had questions.

County Manager Aaron Church told WBTV that he hoped Rowan residents would trust the process.

“We know it’s not perfect, mistakes do happen,” Church said. “That’s what the appeal process is for.”

The process is required by law and is done on a four year reappraisal cycle. The process the county used updated real property values from 2019 to reflect fair market value as of January 1, 2023.

How did they get that value?

Rowan County Tax Assessor Wendell R. “Chip” Main explained that in the current revaluation cycle, the county appraised values of 80,632 parcels, which includes 52,265 residential properties. Those parcels make up “real property,” as opposed to personal property, motor vehicles, and public utility.

Real property makes up 78% of Rowan County’s tax base.

In 2023 the average value of a home in Rowan County was listed as $281,000. That’s up significantly from the 2019 average of $182,000.

Real property values remain the same until the next appraisal takes place unless physical changes are made to the property between the years of the revaluation. County-wide, the real property value increased by 44.96%.

The county pointed out that individual property values will not change at the same rate due to the market area and property type. The value change seen by residents in their current revaluation is market driven, meaning that properties are appraised at 100% of market value at the time of the revaluation.

Tax bills that residents receive are not determined just by the assessed value of property. Property value is one component that is used in determining an individual property tax bill.

Church told WBTV that Rowan County’s property tax rate will likely be lowered. He said commissioners wished to lower the rate, and that he would make that recommendation.

Want to appeal?

Individuals who want to appeal their current revaluations for 2023 may do so with the Tax Assessor’s Office.

Assessed real property values may be appealed if the assessed value is higher than market value, if the assessed value is lower than the market value, or if the assessed value is inequitable with similar properties.

The appeal period lasts for fifteen days. In April a Board of Equalization and Review will convene to hear formal appeals. That process is in place until July.

Property owners wishing to file for a review may do so online, by mail, in person, or by phone. The Tax Assessor’s Office will then conduct the review.

If the property owner disagrees with the office review, an appeal may be filed with the Board of Equalization and Review. If the property owner is not satisfied with that outcome, another appeal may be filed with the Property Tax Commission.

How can I find out what my property is worth?

Rowan County is also providing Comper Software that allows residents to find their home on a map and compare it with what other homes in the neighborhood or community have sold for recently. The software is similar to that of real estate companies that show values of homes and selling prices in neighborhoods.

Where can I get more information?

The bottom line, Church said, is that if you own a home in Rowan County, its assessed value is likely higher this year than it was four years ago. Even so, if you question the amount of the increase, you are encouraged to call the Tax Assessor’s Office at 704-216-8586, or look for more information online here.

