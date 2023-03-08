Crime Stoppers: Police investigating another east Charlotte car heist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating another car heist at a local dealership.

The incident happened Saturday, February 25 shortly before midnight at the Adams Auto Group on Independence Blvd in east Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the dealership shows several people enter the business and rush behind the desks in the dealership office.

“We have suspects that broke the glass to the front door to the business, entered the business. They found the key fobs actually to several high-end vehicles,” said Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The video footage shows the intruders steal a number of vehicles from the building.

“You see these guys (have) no regard for anything. They just drove right through the business,” explained Smith.

Four different vehicles were stolen. According to police, three BMW cars and a Maserati were stolen from the dealership. Two of those vehicles have already been recovered, according to police. A BMW M760i and BMW 850i are still missing

In early February another dealership was hit by thieves. Several cars were stolen from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet on Independence Blvd.

Smith said it is possible the same people are responsible for both heists.

“We can’t definitively say that. I mean it’s a possibility,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the car heists is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

