Cooler temperatures stick around before rainy First Alert Weather Day on Friday

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the 60s.
Rain is expected to return to most of the area on Friday morning.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler days are set to continue ahead of First Alert Weather Days on Friday and Sunday.

  • Thursday: Increasing clouds, seasonable.
  • Friday: Rain to start, otherwise cooler.
  • Weekend: Dry and cool for Saturday, rain chances return late Sunday.

Our cooler temperatures have arrived and will last through the seven-day forecast!

Rain is expected to return on Friday and Sunday.
Rain is expected to return on Friday and Sunday.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for most Thursday morning, even starting below-freezing in our mountain communities. Thursday will feature more cloud cover, but will remain seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Although a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out late Thursday, most of the rain holds off until Friday morning.

First Alert Weather Day: The Friday morning commute will likely be impacted by passing showers as a low pressure system and associated cold front moves over the region. The rain won’t last all day, but the cooler temperatures will. Highs will only reach the upper 50s Friday afternoon with breezy conditions expected.

Dry conditions will persist from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, making Saturday a great day for outdoor plans this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

By Sunday, another round of rain will move in and a First Alert Weather Day is now in place as a result.

Although we quickly dry out into the start of next week, our cooler temperatures are here to stay... Below-freezing temperatures in the Charlotte area are back as early as midweek next week!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

