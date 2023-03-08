PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cooler temperatures before rain returns on Friday

Temperatures will top out in the 60s for both today and Thursday.
Temperatures will top out in the 60s for both today and Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a cold start to your Wednesday, with many waking up in the 30s and 40s in most places.

Temperatures will top out in the 60s for both today and Thursday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for cold temperatures and rain. Most impacts will be seen during the morning commute. The day won’t be a washout.

Saturday will be dry.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new passport office is opening Tuesday in uptown Charlotte.
New passport acceptance office opening in uptown Charlotte
Fuel Pizza South End
Fuel Pizza closes after more than 20 years in South End
Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle
DOT: Part of I-485 closed due to overturned vehicle
It costs to live alone in Charlotte — $7,915 more per year, to be exact, according to an...
Charlotte renters pay a “singles tax” of nearly $8,000 per year to live alone
CBS News has learned the names of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico.
What we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Cooler temperatures before rain returns on Friday
First Alert afternoon weather WBTV
Rain, cold returning Friday with First Alert Weather Day
Rain will move in late Thursday night into Friday with a significant drop in temperatures for...
Today is the warmest day of the week; it’ll end chilly, rainy
Today is the warmest day of the week; it’ll end chilly, rainy