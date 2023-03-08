Cooler temperatures before rain returns on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a cold start to your Wednesday, with many waking up in the 30s and 40s in most places.

Temperatures will top out in the 60s for both today and Thursday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for cold temperatures and rain. Most impacts will be seen during the morning commute. The day won’t be a washout.

Saturday will be dry.

