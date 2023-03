Cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

#30. Wesley Chapel

- Typical home value: $562,822

- 1-year price change: +8.6%

- 5-year price change: +59.7%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#29. Indian Beach

- Typical home value: $564,049

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +72.5%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

#28. Rodanthe

- Typical home value: $574,723

- 1-year price change: +9.7%

- 5-year price change: +66.3%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#27. Caswell Beach

- Typical home value: $577,129

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +60.6%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

#26. Salvo

- Typical home value: $587,601

- 1-year price change: +10.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.4%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#25. Kitty Hawk

- Typical home value: $590,755

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +62.8%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#24. Lake Toxaway

- Typical home value: $592,607

- 1-year price change: +16.5%

- 5-year price change: +76.5%

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

#23. Pine Knoll Shores

- Typical home value: $606,315

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +73.6%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

#22. Blowing Rock

- Typical home value: $607,548

- 1-year price change: +9.6%

- 5-year price change: +77.8%

- Metro area: Boone, NC

#21. New Hill

- Typical home value: $610,494

- 1-year price change: +9.0%

- 5-year price change: +63.1%

- Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

#20. Glenville

- Typical home value: $632,330

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +95.7%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

#19. Nags Head

- Typical home value: $633,168

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +63.5%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#18. Surf City

- Typical home value: $634,603

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +100.2%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

#17. Emerald Isle

- Typical home value: $647,897

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: +68.0%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

#16. Saint James

- Typical home value: $657,214

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +60.9%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

#15. Kure Beach

- Typical home value: $680,744

- 1-year price change: +10.7%

- 5-year price change: +79.9%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

#14. Terrell

- Typical home value: $720,753

- 1-year price change: +9.3%

- 5-year price change: +73.3%

- Metro area: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC

#13. Southern Shores

- Typical home value: $731,100

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +66.4%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#12. Holden Beach

- Typical home value: $780,691

- 1-year price change: +12.9%

- 5-year price change: +77.1%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

#11. Waves

- Typical home value: $782,712

- 1-year price change: +11.7%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#10. Highlands

- Typical home value: $805,284

- 1-year price change: +10.0%

- 5-year price change: +89.6%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#9. Corolla

- Typical home value: $831,653

- 1-year price change: +9.1%

- 5-year price change: +66.1%

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

#8. Topsail Beach

- Typical home value: $839,289

- 1-year price change: +15.6%

- 5-year price change: +102.4%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

#7. Weddington

- Typical home value: $844,920

- 1-year price change: +8.9%

- 5-year price change: +67.5%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#6. Duck

- Typical home value: $884,284

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +77.5%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

#5. Marvin

- Typical home value: $957,125

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

#4. Cashiers

- Typical home value: $990,835

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +108.2%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

#3. Bald Head Island

- Typical home value: $1,113,642

- 1-year price change: +11.3%

- 5-year price change: +76.9%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

#2. Wrightsville Beach

- Typical home value: $1,317,333

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +82.1%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

#1. Biltmore Forest

- Typical home value: $1,349,502

- 1-year price change: +7.4%

- 5-year price change: +55.3%

- Metro area: Asheville, NC

