PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend

Keep your calendar marked for Saturday, March 11th, 2023.
The parade goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By Skye Adair
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte St Patrick’s Day Parade is back!

Keep your calendar marked for Saturday, March 11, 2023! The parade goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parade chairman Rory Wall and vice chairman Michael Lenahan joined us on QC Morning to talk more about the parade’s return. Watch the video below for all the details.

Parade chairman Rory Wall and vice chairman Michael Lenahan joined us on QC Morning.

For those heading to the parade on Saturday, be sure and be mindful of these road closures.

The following roads will be closed starting Saturday morning ahead of the 2023 Charlotte St....
The following roads will be closed starting Saturday morning ahead of the 2023 Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade.(Source: WBTV)

You may also like: Mooresville celebrating 150 years

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies have ruled the death of 37-year-old Alison Thomas as a homicide.
Body of missing Union County woman found, death ruled a homicide, deputies say
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Aerial shot of Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's new south Charlotte home.
Panthers coach Frank Reich buys $3.45 million Foxcroft home
.
Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim
A high-speed chase ended in a crash in Monroe early Thursday morning that brought down power...
Woman charged after crash brings down power lines, closes part of U.S. 74 in Monroe