Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte St Patrick’s Day Parade is back!
Keep your calendar marked for Saturday, March 11, 2023! The parade goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parade chairman Rory Wall and vice chairman Michael Lenahan joined us on QC Morning to talk more about the parade’s return. Watch the video below for all the details.
For those heading to the parade on Saturday, be sure and be mindful of these road closures.
