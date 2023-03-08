PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holding town hall meetings on superintendent search

The firm leading the search for CMS’ next superintending will lead 28 town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday.
BWP & Associates is tasked with finding the perfect fit for CMS, the state’s second-largest school district.
By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have early release Wednesday, so the district is using that time to get families involved in the search for the next superintendent.

The firm leading the search for CMS’ next superintendent will lead 28 town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday. Some are in person, while many more are virtual.

BWP & Associates is tasked with finding the perfect fit for CMS, the state’s second-largest school district. It’s something that hasn’t been easy; CMS has had six different superintendents since 2012.

Interim superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill is leading the district after Hugh Hattabaugh stepped down.

The school board is accepting applications until the end of this week. The board of education hopes to have a decision by the beginning of April and approve a contract by the end of that month.

There are 15 town hall meetings scheduled for Wednesday. Each is geared toward a specific part of the district.

For example, some are geared toward families who attend certain schools, while others are for staff members, principals or organizations that partner with the district.

The goal is to gather as much input as possible about what families want to see in the district’s next leader.

The entire list of meetings over the next two days can be found on CMS’ website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

