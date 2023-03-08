Arrests made after Crime Stoppers story about robbery spree

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested and charged three people in connection to a string of robberies in west Charlotte.

Police have charged Joshua Blount, Messiah Blair and Andrew Jackson in connection to the series of robberies. Each one was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the robberies happened within a week at the end of January. Two businesses on Beatties Ford Road, a Family Dollar store and Dunkin Donuts, were both robbed at gunpoint. Police think the suspects are also responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Brookshire Blvd.

Detective Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator, said that a citizen called Crime Stoppers with a tip after a story about the armed robberies aired on WBTV. Smith said that tip led to the arrests of Blount, Blair, and Jackson.

Anyone with information about a crime in Charlotte is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

